All the 43 Medicine and Surgery students of Ekiti State University College of Medicine who sat for the 2019 Final Medical and Dental Council examination have emerged successful.

A statement by the Head, Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs of the institution, Bode Olofinmuagun, on Sunday in Ado Ekiti noted that the students recorded 100 per cent performance.

Olofinmuagun said the students were the first set produced by the university’s college of medicine.

He said the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Olubunmi Ajayi, expressed joy and congratulated the students and their parents.

He listed the state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; his wife, Bisi Fayemi; Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Prof. Bamitale Omole, among those who made the feat possible.

Others, according to him, included: the College team led by the Provost, Prof. Kehinde Oluwadiya, and other stakeholders for their various roles in ensuring that the college was accredited.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the 43 students had spent almost 10 years on the programme due to delayed accreditation.

The MDCN team recently paid a visit to the university and gave a five-year approval for the accreditation of the medical programme.

With this development, the students are to be fully inducted into the medical profession in a few days.