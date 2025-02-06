Aliyu makes history as second General to jump from  moving plane

Brigadier-General Abubakar Aliyu has made history by being the second General in the Nigerian Army to jump from a moving plane at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports this feat was achieved in a remarkable display of leadership and bravery.

Aliyu has therefore achieved a historic airborne feat, matching the accomplishment of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. KTJ Minimah.

As the Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Minimah had been the most senior Nigerian Army officer to execute a parachute jump.

Aliyu’s jump was more than just a personal achievement; it demonstrated his commitment to the future of the Nigerian Army.

He was not alone in this feat, as cadets from the Nigerian Defence Academy joined him.

This marked their first parachute jump and the beginning of their careers as officers in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

By leading from the front, Aliyu reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s enduring ethos: ‘No Guts, no Glory’.

This moment was not just an airborne jump, but a lesson in leadership.

He said, “For the cadets who jumped alongside with me , this experience will be unforgettable, instilling confidence, courage, and a deep understanding of true leadership.”

Aliyu’s action embodies the spirit of the Nigerian Army, where leaders do not just issue orders, but share in the challenges and triumphs of those they lead.

NAN reports that as the Nigerian Army continues to shape its future leaders, Aliyu’s historic jump will serve as a lasting inspiration.

It is a reminder that leadership is about stepping forward into the unknown, with those who will one day take up the mantle.

