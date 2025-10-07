The Federal Government has said that the President of Dangote Group of Industries, Aliko Dangote, is not just an individual but an institution.

The position of the Federal Government was made known by Vice President Shettima at the opening of the Nigerian Economic Summit, 2025 in Abuja.

According to Shettima, whose position was emphasised on Monday by the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, the way Nigerians treat Dangote will be the way the world will judge Nigeria.

According to the vice president, the government said the $20 billion facility is a national asset that must be supported to function.

He said: “Aliko Dangote, he’s not an individual, he’s an institution, and he’s a leading light in Nigeria’s economic parliament.

“And how we treat this gentleman will determine how outsiders will judge us.

“If he had invested $10 billion in Microsoft, in Amazon, or in Google, he probably might be worth $70 to $80 billion by now.

“But he opted to invest in his country, and we owe it to future generations to jealously protect, promote, preserve, and protect the interests of this great Nigerian.

“I wish to call for caution, retrospection, and a deeper sense of patriotism from both labour and the organised private sector in defining and improving the relationship between labour and industry in the interest of maintaining our steadily improving economic fortunes.

“It’s not about holding the whole nation to ransom because of a minor labour dispute.

“Nigeria is greater than PENGASSAN.

“Nigeria is greater than each and every one of us.

“I’m not coming to you as a partisan.”

Vice President Shettima spoke less than a week after the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) called off it strike in order to force Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE to recall 800 workers it sacked over sabotage.