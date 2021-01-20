Alibaba founder, Jack Ma, appeared for the first time since the end of October in a video message distributed by Chinese state media on Wednesday.

In the video message, the 56-year-old was seen addressing 100 teachers in rural areas, according to the reports.

Ma also announced plans to engage in philanthropic endeavours, more so than he has before.

“In these days, I have been learning and reflecting together with my colleagues. We are now even more determined to dedicate ourselves to education and charity,” Ma was quoted as saying in his address at an annual event held by his foundation.

The founder of the online giant had not made any public appearances since the end of October, after he sharply criticised Chinese regulators in a speech.

There was speculation about his disappearance afterwards.

At the beginning of November, Chinese authorities halted a planned initial public offering of Alibaba’s financial subsidiary Ant Group, citing legal changes.

It had been billed as the biggest IPO of all time.

In December, Chinese regulators launched an antitrust probe into Alibaba Group, citing alleged monopolistic behaviour.

