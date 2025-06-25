Alia orders arrest of killers of two Kano indigenes in Benue

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has condemned in strong terms the killing of two citizens from Kano State at Agan settlement by criminals.

Describing the act as barbaric and unacceptable, Governor Alia declared that the perpetrators must be fished out and brought to justice with immediate effect.

To this end, five criminals have been swiftly apprehended in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, by the Benue State Police Command over the incident following the Governor’s earlier directives to the Commissioner of Police and other relevant security operatives to ensure that criminals who committed the heinous crime are arrested.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Tersoo Kula, said the governor is deeply saddened by the deaths of two men identified as indigenes of Kano State who were travelling through the state but were brutally attacked and murdered by criminals.

Also Read:

Alia said: “Benue people are known for their hospitality and peaceful disposition.

“We cannot allow some criminal elements to tarnish our image and create a contrary image for our people.

“These criminals MUST be fished out immediately and made to face the full wrath of the law.”

The governor extended his heartfelt condolences to his Kano State counterpart, Abba Kabir Yusuf, over the tragic and regrettable loss of two of his indigenes.

The two governors spoke earlier in the day over this unfortunate incident.

Alia appealed for calm and assured the people of Kano State that justice will be served.

Post Views: 3