Alia hails Remi Tinubu for motherly care, support to Benue

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has commended Nigeria’s First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, for her motherly care and support to Benue in its most trying times.

The governor gave the commendation on Monday in Makurdi during the president’s wife’s condolence visit to the state.

According to him, Benue was overwhelmed by the first lady’s thoughtfulness, kindness, and generosity.

Alia added that her presence and donation of N1 billion to victims of violence spoke volumes about her motherly heart, compassion, and commitment to national solidarity.

“Just as you stood with Plateau in their moment of grief recently, you have come here today, bearing the gift of your presence, empathy, and support.

“This consistency reflects the kind of leadership and motherliness that we deeply admire and cherish. Benue appreciates you greatly. Nigeria appreciates you wholeheartedly.

“Here in Benue, the impact has been profound and far-reaching. Allow me to express, with utmost appreciation, the multiple interventions we have benefited from: ₦500,000 donation each to 20 women farmers in Benue State.

“Financial and medical outreach packages for the elderly during the Christmas season. N50,000 recapitalisation grants to 1,000 petty traders.

“A full truck of assorted food items and another of rice for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), orphanage homes, widows, and persons living with disabilities.

“Agricultural empowerment of 250 women and youth. SDG/RHI donation of freezers, grinding machines, generators, and gas cookers to 500 beneficiaries, among many other interventions,” he said.

The governor further noted that Benue, at the moment, hosts more than 1.5 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) spread across official camps and host communities.

He noted that the recent attacks had led to the emergence of new IDP camps at the International Market, Makurdi, where more than 3,160 persons, mainly women and children, were located, as well as at NKST Primary School, Naka, where 18,592 persons were camped seeking refuge under dire conditions.

He added that while attention was given to Yelewata, recent killings after the Yelewata incident in Naka had created a much bigger humanitarian crisis that needed global attention and support.

He urged the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and other well-meaning individuals and organisations to visit Naka and lend their support, saying, “We cannot do this alone as a state.”

The governor further said that the current security architecture had not proven sufficient in curbing the incessant attacks in Benue communities.

“A decentralised, locally rooted policing structure will greatly enhance intelligence gathering, swift response, and accountability.

“It is time for Nigeria to embrace state police as a practical and necessary step towards securing lives, property, and peace across the nation.

“Furthermore, I humbly appeal to Her Excellency to consider championing the process of encouraging the domestication of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law across all North Central states.

“A regional approach to ranching and the prohibition of open grazing will ensure consistency in enforcement and eliminate safe havens for violators moving across state boundaries,” Alia added.

Post Views: 28