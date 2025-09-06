Alia gifts N380m, scholarships to families of deceased security personnel

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has supported 76 families of security personnel who died in active service in the state from 2024 to date with a total sum of N380 million.

Alia, who presented a cheque of N5 million to each of the families on Friday in Makurdi, also announced scholarships for the children of the fallen heroes.

The governor, who lauded the deceased for their efforts to restore peace in the troubled North Central state, promised to provide business start-up packs for their spouses.

He said the initiative going forward will become the culture of the state, adding that all the families will be added to the state protocol list, where they will be visited from time to time.

He expressed the state’s deepest appreciation to the families and security agencies for their continuous sacrifices to safeguard Benue State and Nigeria.

Alia said: “I will ensure that your children are in school and will also support the spouses to start a business.

“There are no words that will be good enough in terms of consolation to you.

“We will continue to do this journey with all of you.

“This support is for the spouses and children of the victims, not for any other person in their families.

“Report any family member that harasses you on this issue to my office.”

The governor further assured security personnel in the state that the government would always be with them both in good and bad moments.

Alia appealed to Benue State residents to support security personnel to succeed, adding that the uniformed men were in the state to protect them.

He said: “The uniformed people are not against you.

“They are for us.

“This is why they left their states, homes and families to come here to serve us.

“They are not our enemies.

“It is wrong to say they should leave the state.

“It is even more wrong to say it publicly.

“There may be one or two that are bad among them, but that’s not enough to condemn all of them.”

Alia specifically thanked the Police Officers’ Wives Association, Benue State chapter for suggesting that the government should support the victims’ families.

The governor stated that the victims cut across all security agencies, including the Benue State Civil Protection Guards, who paid the supreme price, would benefit from the gesture.

He requested for a list of personnel who were injured in the course of duty to be forwarded to him to enable the government to take over their treatment.

Speaking during the occasion on behalf of the security heads in the state, Ifeanyi Emenari, Commissioner, Benue State Police Command, thanked the governor for the gesture.

Emenari said the act would boost the morale of the serving personnel to go all out and flush out the remaining criminals in the state.

Also speaking to newsmen, Rita Yashina, a beneficiary, said her husband was killed in 2024.

Yashina said life had been extremely difficult but thanked the governor for remembering them in such a wonderful way.

She appreciated the governor for his kindness to the families of deceased security personnel.

