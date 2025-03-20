Alia gets vote of confidence from Benue executive council

The Benue State Executive Council has declared unflagging support for the Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, passing a unanimous vote of confidence in him during Thursday’s session, held at the Exco Hall of the Government House, Makurdi.

The motion was proposed by the Deputy Governor, Barr. Sam Ode, who pointed out the importance of the resolution amid growing political and social challenges, notably the escalating security issues in the state.

He commended Governor Alia for his adept handling of the situation, reiterating his efforts in reconnecting Benue with the central government.

Ode mentioned the enhanced cooperation from security agencies in focusing on the security perils bedeviling the state.

In a solemn reflection, the Deputy Governor bemoaned the tragic loss of two gallant soldiers from the Nigerian Army, who were murdered by armed herders while on duty, protecting civilians in Turan, Kwande Local Government Area.

Seconding the motion, Rev. Fredrick Ikyaan, Commissioner for Education and Knowledge Management, reiterating the opinions of fellow Commissioners and Advisers, appreciated the Governor’s steadfast leadership despite the many challenges.

Speaking on behalf of the principal officers at the Exco, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Rt. Hon. Paul Biam, restated the usefulness of recognizing the Governor’s contributions, stating, “To whom honour is due, honour should be given.”

In his response, Governor Hyacinth Alia, who wholeheartedly accepted the vote of confidence, expressed gratitude to the members of the Exco, appreciating them for the show of faith in him and his administration.

He assured that the unanimous support would spur him to go all out for the betterment of the state.

The Governor appealed to his cabinet members and the entire people of the state, to sustain the faith, belief and backing for his government in the overall interest of the State.

This vote of confidence expresses a unified viewpoint within the Benue State government, building up the commitment to focus on the pressing challenges confronting the state and to foster a safe and prosperous atmosphere for all citizens.

