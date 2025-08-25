Alia congratulates new Benue Assembly Speaker

‎‎Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue has congratulated the newly-elected Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alfred Emberga, on his election.

This is contained in a congratulatory message by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Tersoo Kula, on Monday in Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Emberga, representing Makurdi North State Constituency, was unanimously elected on Sunday as the new speaker by members of the assembly.

Emberga’s election followed the resignation of the former Speaker, Aondona Dajoh, on the same day.

Alia commended the swift process that led to the emergence of the new speaker, adding that it showed the lawmakers’ commitment and ability to uphold democratic values.

He expressed confidence that under Emberga’s leadership, the assembly would continue to enact laws and policies that would benefit the people of the state.

The governor urged the legislature to maintain a strong and cordial relationship with the executive and judiciary arms.

“It is only through collaboration and cooperation that the state can achieve sustainable development and deliver dividends of democracy that will reach every citizen,” he said.

Alia also appreciated Dajoh for his contributions as the leader of the state legislature over the last two years.

He assured the newly-elected speaker, and assembly members of his unwavering support and commitment for the overall good of Benue.

