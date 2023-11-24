Ali pledges to transform NAN to lead media space in Nigeria

Ali M. Ali, the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, has pledged to reinvigorate the agency to maintain its lead as the foremost news content provider in Nigeria and Africa.

The Managing Director made the pledge on Thursday in Abuja when he received a team from Arewa Media Analysts.

Ali said the agency would deepen efforts on timely and balance reportage, and ensuring dissemination of factual reports at all times.

He told the team, led by the acting Chairman, Ibrahim Gamawa, in his office that timely reportage is paramount as many local and international media houses rely on news published by the agency.

He said: “NAN is to report factual news without prejudice to anyone.

“It is not business as usual.

“The task is huge, but not impossible.

“For the past four weeks, we have been working assiduously to improve the system.

“As a member of Arewa Media Analysts, I assure you that your brother will not fail, I will not take for granted the support you have promised me.

“Together, we must succeed.”

Ali encouraged the forum to deploy its potentials to address the high level of poverty in Northern states.

Earlier, Gamawa congratulated Ali on his appointment by President Bola Tinubu to lead Africa’s foremost news agency.

He said: “We thank God for choosing one of us to be NAN MD.

“You were one of us at the inauguration of the Arewa Media Analysts.

“We will work with you and support you to help the government.

“Be focused and protect the interest of Nigeria.”

Gamawa also said the visit was to know the areas the group could key in to help the government in meeting the expectations of Nigerians.

He expressed displeasure at the high level of poverty in the Northern states and called for concerted efforts to redeem the region.

“Addressing the level of poverty in the North through media will enhance stability and unity in the nation,” he added.

Also, an official of the group, Ahmad Sajoh, congratulated the NAN boss on his appointment and urged him to use his wealth of knowledge and wisdom to advance the cause of the agency.

He said the association was ready to assist him to transform the agency.

“We believe in you just as President Bola Tinubu believes in you, you are capable and competent,” Sajoh added.

In his comment, Yahuza Getso, the Acting Secretary of Arewa Media Analysts, described the new Managing Director as an efficient and hard working professional.

Getso urged him to deploy his wealth of experience to enhance the integrity of NAN.

He said: “We are here to inform you that we are ready to associate with you and the News Agency of Nigeria.

“You are a man of principle.

“We want to work with you to deliver the mandate that President Bola Tinubu offered to you.”