The Mother of late Captain of the Flying Eagles Ali Jeje Ibrahim, Hajia Khadija Inuwa Ali, became the latest beneficiary of the largesse being extended to mothers of former National Team players and athletes when she was given cash, food items and provision at her Jos, Plateau State residence on Thursday by the Minister of Youth and Sport, Sunday Dare.

The Minister, who was represented by former international, Sam Pam Adamu Jr., said the gesture to Ibrahim’s aged mother was to appreciate the immense contributions of her son to the development of Nigerian football.

An elated Hajia Ali said she was surprised that the Minister could remember her years after the demise of her son.

She said the Minister’s gesture not only lifted her spirit, but convinced her that her son did not labour in vain.

She expressed delight that the gesture came at the right time during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

She said: “May God bless the Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare, and the government for remembering me.

“That means my son did not labour in vain.

“God will reward the Minister for his kindness.”

Ibrahim captained Nigeria to the World Youth Championship in Mexico in 1983 after leading the team to win the Africa Youth Championship, known as Tesema Cup, in the same year.

He died on December 12, 2007 following a brief illness.

He played club Football for Mighty Jets of Jos and Abiola Babes of Abeokuta.

Some of his teammates included Yisa Shofoluwe, Dahiru Sadi, Tarila Okorowanta, Dehinde Akinlotan, Tajudeen Disu, Femi and Segun Olukanmi and Garba Manu.