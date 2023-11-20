Alhaji prevented me from doing ‘ceiling challenge’ — Mercy Aigbe + Video

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has told her fans how her husband, Kazim Adeoti, prevented her from doing the new “ceiling challenge.”

The challenge has the participant taping his or her phone to the ceiling and then going down to do bum rolling.

However, in the case of Aigbe, as soon as she tapped her phone to the ceiling and got down on the bed in a bum short, Adeoti entered the bedroom, stopping her.

He told the delectable actress that it was time to go out.

He quickly brought her a dress and hijab and took her by the hand out of the room.