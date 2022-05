The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 polls, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has visited one of the aspirants for the PDP ticket, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

The visit, on Monday, comes two days after the former Vice President defeated the former President of the Senate to the PDP presidential ticket.

Among those who joined in receiving Abubakar at Saraki’s home in Abuja was the wife of the former two-term Governor of Kwara State, Toyin.