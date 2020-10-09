The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria has relived its Deputy National President, Mohammed Soba, of his position.

Soba is the Chairman Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A statement by ALGON Spokesman, Obiora Orji, on Thursday disclosed that the association appointed Jega Shehu as its new Deputy National President to replace Soba.

Orji said Soba’s removal was unanimously approved by the association’s National Executive Council and Board of Trustees at its all night meeting held on Wednesday in Asaba, Delta State.

He said Soba was removed based on misconduct against the constitutional provisions of ALGON.

Orji said the motion for Soba’s removal at the meeting was raised by the Nasarawa State Chapter Chairman of ALGON, Alhaji Aminu Maifata, who is also the Chairman of Lafia LGA.

He added that the motion was seconded by the Delta State representative, Ikpokpo Malik, and the Sokoto State ALGON Chairman, Alhaji Aminu Ibrahim.

Orji quoted Shehu, while taking his oath of office, as pledging to abide by the constitutional provisions and rules of the association.

Orji noted that the meeting, attended by representatives from about 32 states, deliberated on several national issues bothering on security, economy, education and other vital matters concerning ALGON.

Sabo, reacting in a telephone interview with a a News Agency of Nigeria correspondent, said he was not aware of his removal.

He described his alleged removal as illegal and suspicious, saying they did not have the power to remove him.

He said: “I was elected and if I must be removed, the right procedures must be followed as stated in the association’s constitution.

“For somebody to summon a purported NEC meeting to remove me, there must be a reason for that and I am not aware of that.

“Before a removal, there must be a ground for fair hearing.

“If there is any allegation or accusation to my person or my office, they could have informed me and will answer it.”

Soba added that when he is formally informed of his removal, he would make his comprehensive response and the position of his local government and state known.