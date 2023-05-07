Algeria 2023: Golden Eaglets overpower South Africa to reach quarterfinals

Nigeria sailed into the last eight of the Africa U17 Cup of Nations in Algeria with a 3-2 defeat of South Africa’s Amajimbo in an interesting encounter in Constantine on Saturday night.

Five-time world champions Nigeria pipped Zambia 1-0 in their opening match, but then lost by the same margin to Morocco in their second game.

In the third game against South Africa, they fell behind as early as the sixth minute when Amajimbo drew the first blood by converting from their very first corner kick.

The Eaglets had the ball in the net four minutes later but it was ruled off-side.

They continued to knock as Tockukwu Ogbadibo’s shot proved too weak to trouble the opposing goalkeeper and Light Eke’s header missed target.

Charles Agada, who also had been knocking on the door, brought Nigeria level in the 33rd minute when he nodded into the net from a corner kick with South Africa’s goalkeeper in no man’s land.

South Africa shot ahead once more but Eke restored Nigeria into the game two minutes after the restart.

Abubakar Abdullahi shot Nigeria into the lead for the first time in the match in the 63rd minute, and it remained that way as the Eaglets finished with six points and in second place in Group B behind Morocco who also ended with six points but with superior goals difference.