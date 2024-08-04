Alfred makes Olympic history for St Lucia with 100m gold

Julien Alfred ran away from American world champion Sha’carri Richardson to win the Olympic gold medal in the women’s blue riband 100 metres dash in Paris, France.

It was a first ever Games medal for Alfred’s Caribbean home nation of St Lucia as the games moved halfway.

Alfred stormed down the wet Stade de France track for the gold medal in 10.72 seconds.

Richardson had 10.87 seconds for silver and the bronze went to her teammate, Melissa Jefferson, 10.92.

The 60m world indoor champion Alfred had already made her intentions clear when she beat Richardson two hours earlier in the semi-finals.

She extended the US women’s 100m title drought until at least Los Angeles 2028.

The last US gold medal was in 1996 from Gail Devers.

Jamaican 2008 and 2012 gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulled out just minutes before her semi-final.

Also, her compatriot, the 2016 and 2021 winner Elaine Thompson-Herah, was not present in Paris due to injury.

