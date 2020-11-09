Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss England’s upcoming UEFA Nations League games after picking up an injury late in his team’s 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Sunday.

The right-back went off with what appeared to be a calf injury midway through the second half and his manager Jurgen Klopp said he was out of the internationals.

“He will be out of England’s matches for now. He will do a scan tomorrow (Monday) and then we will see,” said the German.

England face Ireland on Thursday before playing UEFA Nations League A Group 2 games against Belgium on November 15 and Iceland on November 18.

Reuters/NAN.