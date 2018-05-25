Alex Unusual, BBNaija third runner-up joins Naomad Agency

Alex Asogwa, a.k.a Alex Unusual, BBNaija 2018 3rd runner-up, has become the first housemate to get signed by a talent agency, Naomad Talent Management.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the signing gives Alex who is a dancer, model and writer the needed structure to harness her full potentials and push her brand forward.

Naomi M. Adenuga, CEO/Founder of the agency, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Friday said Alex was full of depth and authenticity.

Adenuga statted: “It is with great pleasure that we welcome “The Beautiful Unusual One” @alex_unusual to the Naomad Family.

“We are taken by her depth and authenticity.

“Alex is a diamond in the rough – Meaning she has exceptional hidden characteristics.

“And just like a beautiful jewel diamond, her inner beauty is surely starting to shine and will shine more after the cutting and polishing process.

“Alex can and will do great things as she possesses different talents and the right dose of compassion, passion and fearlessness.”

Onanuga, a multi award winning talent manager and creative strategist said the agency was poised to bring the best out of Alex as adding that the Naomad Family does `Talent Management with a Zing’.

Alex unusual, known for her dancing and writing skills recently launched her YouTube channel, “Alex Unusual Empire”.