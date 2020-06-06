Former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, has dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress.

Though Otti was yet to make his defection official, sources confirmed the development.

He was reported to have been received into the APC in April.

In the last two elections, Otti, formerly at the helm of affairs in Diamond Bank Plc, which has now merged with Access Bank Plc, had contested on the platform of the APGA for the Abia State governorship seat.

He was defeated on both occasions by the incumbent, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who flew the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party.