Alex Iwobi out for three weeks

IwobEverton have confirmed that Alex Iwobi who went off injured in the 50th minute in the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United has suffered ankle ligament injury and will be out for around three weeks.

Iwobi has been ever-present this season for Everton, being subbed only once in the 1-0 defeat away at Newcastle and currently has 5 assists in the Premier League this season.

If Iwobi is to miss the expected three weeks he will miss some very important games including two ‘6 pointers’. Firstly at home to Southampton, then away at West Ham, before a home game to Arsenal where he could be in contention. The game after that is the Merseyside derby away at Anfield in which touch wood he should be back for.

With Iwobi now out, the next question that needs to be answered is who can replace Iwobi’s engine & creativity in the centre of the pitch. Abdoulaye Doucoure replaced Iwobi at Old Trafford, he has the engine but not the creativity. James Garner would have been the best replacement but he is still recovering from a spinal injury and is still three-four weeks away.

So, that leaves Tom Davies and Isaac Price as the only two other alternates. Most Evertonians do not believe that Tom Davies is good enough for Everton and with his contract due to expire in 6 months time, this really is make or break for the Everton graduate.

That leaves Isaac Price, the 19-year-old made his home Premier League debut in the 4-1 defeat at home to Brighton, coming on for the final half an hour. In the U21’s he is primarily used as a 6. Not really one for creating from midfield but he does have 3 goals and 2 assists for Paul Tait’s side and impressed Lampard during the club’s tour of Australia when he was labelled ‘the best player on the pitch’ against Celtic.