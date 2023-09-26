Alex Iwobi loses grandfather

Nigeria and Fulham star, Alex Iwobi, is bereaved following the demise of his grandfather, Engineer Charles Chuka Iwobi.

The father of the Nigerian international, Chuka Iwobi, broke the death news on his Facebook page on Monday.

He wrote: “Daddy the Giant in my life has returned to his Creator but will continue to live in my heart and the hearts of so many others.

“He touched the lives of so many, his kindness knew no bounds. Great Christian and role model.

“We will celebrate his life and all he stood for.

“Continue to rest in peace Dad until we meet again, Chuka ‘Mehalla’ Iwobi.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family in a later date.

The deceased, 93, was survived by children and great grandchildren.