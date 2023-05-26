Alex Iwobi: Dele Alli not a training player

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi has spoken about the struggles which Dele Alli faced during his time with the club.

Dele Alli joined the Toffees in January 2022, with the then 25-year-old struggling to show his best form.

He was eventually loaned out to Besiktas at the start of this season, but failed in the Turkish league as well.

Iwobi told FilthyFellas: “With him, he will say it himself, he isn’t a training player.

“Unless it’s a match in training and then you see Dele perform.

“When it comes to training matches, he is a joke.

“When it comes to drills – he tries, but because he’s slow with it.

“When it comes to games, he will score and assist or something.

“It was hard for him to play.

“If you’re not just doing it in training, and at the time, the manager needed reliable players.

“He couldn’t really put his trust in him.

“We all know Dele could have performed.”