Alex Ekubo wanted me to sleep with other men — Ex-partner

Fancy Acholonu, the former partner of popular Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, has finally explained the reasons behind their breakup in August 2021.

The Instagram model and entrepreneur made this known in an interview with popular blogger, Stella Dimoko-Korkus.

Acholonu said: “One major red flag that made me devastated was that he told me he won’t sleep with me but I should go and sleep with other men.

“Imagine telling that to your fiancée that has kept herself for you for five years.

“At that moment I realised he didn’t truly love me.

“It started going downhill from there.

“Emotional abuse.”

Acholonu also accused Ekubo of being a Narcissist.

She said at a point, he was lying, cheating and gaslighting her during their time together.

Although, she maintained that the actor never raised a finger at her, but was very close to physically abusing her on a few occasions.

She said: “Alexx is extremely narcissistic.

“The charming personality he shows to everyone was not who he was to me.

“Behind those smiles of our happy photos, he was always lying, cheating and gaslighting me.

“The day after we got engaged, it became worse.

“He then became more controlling and verbally abusive.

“We argued so much and it was close to becoming physical.

“I was scared of his rage.

“I told my sister and documented for record sake in case anything happened.”