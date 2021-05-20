Online media publication, Aledeh News, has been rebranded. It is now to be known as Gatekeepers News, its publisher and Strategic Media & Communication Consultant, Sulaiman Aledeh, announced in a statement.

Aledeh said: “Four years since we announced our entrance into the online media space in Nigeria as Aledeh News, we’ve grown in leaps and bounds.

“Aledeh News came in with a clearly defined purpose – feeding Nigerians with good reportage, analyses and being an outfit Nigerians and Africans can trust for facts.

“On that front, we’ve delivered, going by the numbers we’ve achieved in the last four years and the amazing partnerships we’ve enjoyed.

“Aledeh News, like any reputable media outfit, was able to reach every facet of society in Nigeria and Africans abroad.

“Our reports cut across, and thanks to our readers and followers, we were able to thrive, succeed and rise, despite the challenges, which aren’t exclusive to us.

“While we’ve grown maximally and succeeded with Aledeh News, we have identified the future and where we hope to be in the coming years.

“By strategically placing ourselves where we desire, with our primary objectives still intact and our goals, desires and values stronger than ever, you will agree it’s high time we went a notch higher, and that has birthed Gatekeepers News.”

He said Gatekeepers News would “protect the media space through publishing reports and news stories that protect our future as a people.

“At a period our nation and the media space is awash with non-factual news, fake news and divisive reports, we consider it a very core responsibility to be ahead by not just being a key player in the fourth estate of the realm, but also standing out in the realm,” he added.