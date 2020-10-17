Niyi Alebiosu, the Sports Editor of the Nigerian Tribune, has been re-elected Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Oyo State Chapter.

Alebiosu was re-elected unopposed at the SWAN election held on Friday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists Press Centre in Ibadan.

Also re-elected was his Secretary, Adewale Tijani of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State, while Dapo Okunubi of Inspiration FM emerged the new Treasurer.

Ahmed Aigbona, the National SWAN President, congratulated Alebiosu and other newly-elected executives and urged them to see their victory as a call to duty and prioritise the welfare of members.

Aigbona, who was represented by Femi Amusan, the Vice-President, South-West SWAN, urged the winners to extend their hands of fellowship to aggrieved members and consolidate on achievements recorded in their first term.

Ademola Babalola, the State NUJ Chairman, urged the new executives to ensure that the crisis in the association is amicably resolved, saying: “There was no winner or loser in the elections.”

Raji Adebayo, the Chairman of the Credentials Committee, said the election was contested and winners emerged through a democratic process.

In his acceptance speech, Alebiosu promised to consolidate on the achievements recorded in his first term, saying his doors are open to all.

He promised to work with the NUJ, sports associations in the state and prioritise the welfare of members.

Akeem Akintunde, the SWAN Chairman, Ogun State Chapter, urged the new team to continue the good work it has been doing.

Akintunde disclosed that Ogun State SWAN enjoys a cordial relationship with other State Chapters in the South West, saying such a cordial relationship will be sustained for the upliftment of sports in the region.