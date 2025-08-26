Alcaraz cruises as Venus bids emotional US Open farewell

Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the second round of the US Open with a straight-sets win over Reilly Opelka on Monday.

Alcaraz, donning a buzz cut that drew online attention, defeated Opelka, an American, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium in the US.

The defending champion will next face Italy’s Mattia Bellucci as he continues his title defence in New York.

Venus Williams exited emotionally after a hard-fought 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 loss to 11th seed Karolina Muchova in the night session.

Williams, 45, returned after a year’s break and showed determination in spite of the result at Flushing Meadows.

“I’m proud of how I played,” said Williams, who last appeared in 2023, losing 6-1, 6-1.

She said her return was about giving herself another chance to compete while healthier than in recent years.

Williams was diagnosed in 2021 with Sjogren’s syndrome, an autoimmune disease that causes fatigue and joint pain.

“When you play unhealthy, you get stuck in your mind too,” she added. “So it was nice to be freer.”

Russian teenager, Mirra Andreeva, crushed Alycia Parks 6-0, 6-1 on Louis Armstrong Stadium with a near-flawless display.

But Madison Keys, Australian Open champion, fell 6-7(10), 7-6(3), 7-5 to Mexico’s Renata Zarazua in a shock result.

Keys, seeded sixth, is the highest-ranked player to exit so far at the tournament.

Zarazua saved seven break points and claimed her first win over a top-10 player in three hours and 10 minutes.

“I was really nervous before the match, almost crying,” Zarazua said. “But the crowd made it feel chill for me.”

Zarazua next faces Diane Parry, who defeated Petra Kvitova 6-1, 6-0 in what was the Czech’s star final professional match.

Two-time major winner, Barbora Krejcikova, beat Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko 6-3, 6-2 and will next face Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima.

This year, Krejcikova has so far struggled with injuries, but looked composed in her opening match.

Seventeenth seed Frances Tiafoe lifted home spirits, beating Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 7-6(6), 6-3 with 19 aces.

Tiafoe, a two-time semi-finalist, will face American qualifier Martin Damm in the next round.

He joins fourth seed Taylor Fritz and sixth seed Ben Shelton as Americans pushing for a long-awaited home title.

No American man has won the US Open since 2003.

Britain’s Jack Draper defeated Federico Gomez 6-4, 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-2, and will next play Zizou Bergs.

Fellow Briton Cameron Norrie advanced after Sebastian Korda retired trailing 7-5, 6-4. Norrie plays Francisco Comesana next.

Brazil’s Joao Fonseca thrilled fans with a 7-6(3), 7-6(5), 6-3 win over Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic on Grandstand.

The 19-year-old continues his impressive season and will meet 21st seed Tomas Machac in round two.

Twelfth seed Casper Ruud beat Sebastian Ofner 6-1, 6-2, 7-6(5), while Holger Rune edged Botic van De Zandschulp 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(2).

