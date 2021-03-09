The Association of Lagos State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries is to hold its 7th Annual General Meeting and inaugurate newly elected executive committees that will run the affairs of of the Association in the next three years on March 11, 2021 at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, the Secretariat, Alausa Ikeja Lagos.

This was revealed in a a statement released by Fola Adeyemi, Publicity Secretary of the Association.

Adeyemi said the one day event will be held virtually in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols, while a select few members will converge physically.

Two Plenary Sessions will be held at the one-day event, which will commence with the Annual General Meeting in the morning, while the inauguration of newly-elected committees and presentation of awards to its past executives will come up in the afternoon.

The Special Guest of Honour at the occasion is the Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri Okunola, who will deliver the keynote address and other members of the State Executive Council will also attend.

The Association was established in 2013 with the motto: “Sustaining the tradition of Excellence Service,” while its aim amongst others is to mobilize and leverage the rich Public Service experience of retired, but not tired Lagos Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries to continually support the state Government with their rich experience for sustained excellent Governance and vibrant Public Service with a resolve to deliver quality service to the people of the state as well as attain the Smart City Status.