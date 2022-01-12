Alao-Akala was preparing for wife’s 70th birthday when he died

Facts have emerged that a former Governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, was preparing for the 70th birthday of his wife, Florence, when he died.

Recall that The Eagle Online had reported that Alao-Akala was found dead in his room in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to available information, the top shot of the All Progressives Congress had returned to his Ogbomoso, Oyo State home after a trip to Abuja on Tuesday.

Information available to The Eagle Online was that he was planning a birthday bash for Florence on January 15, 2022.

It was scheduled to hold at 1, Oba akinyele Avenue, Awosika, Old Bodija, Ibadan beginning from 5pm.

The invitation card, which had Olamiju Akala as RSVP, added that there will be no African time.

Alao-Akala died at 71.