Alake alerts Nigerian over criminal hacking line used for defrauding

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has raised the alarm over a criminal hacking his telephone number, 07078369363, and using it to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.
This was made known in a statement issued on Friday and signed by the Special Adviser to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development on Communities and Communications, Kehinde Bamigbetan
The statement reads, “The attention of the Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Oladele Alake has been drawn to a criminal communication by an unknown hacker using his line, 07078369363 to defraud.
“Please report any calls to the MTN and security agencies.”