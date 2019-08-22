The leading Peoples Democratic Party aspirant in the race for the governorship of Bayelsa State and former Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Chief ‘Timi Alaibe, has described as befitting the appointment of a former Governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

In a congratulatory message released in Yenogoa on Thursday, the former Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme said with the appointment, Sylva has a golden opportunity to impact on the lives of the people of Bayelsa State and justify the huge contributions the state has made to the economy of Nigeria.

Alaibe observed that with Sylva’s experience as former governor who managed the affairs of the state for four years and having served in other capacities in the public service, he will not be found wanting in his latest assignment, which he described as challenging but equally surmountable.

The former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission observed that the appointment of Sylva as minister has given Bayelsa people a semblance of a sense of belonging in an administration that has continuously deprived the people of the State of any benefitting representation at the federal level.

Part of the message reads: “I watched with delight and a sense of satisfaction, the inauguration of the former Governor of Bayelsa State, His Excellency, Chief Timipre Sylva by the President as Minister of State (Petroleum) the Federal Republic.

“My joy stems from the fact that for a long time, Bayelsa people have been deprived of good representation at the level of recognisable ministerial appointment. Knowing full well that you have served in certain public offices including being the governor of Bayelsa State, it is therefore taken for granted that you are well equipped to handle the affairs of the office you have been entrusted with.

“I congratulate you for this golden opportunity to serve. I congratulate the people of Bayelsa State for this opportunity granted them by the President for a representation in the Federal Executive Council. It is indeed a happy moment for our people. When I am elected governor of the state, it will be my joy to work with you to deliver to our people the true dividends of democracy.

“Congratulations, Your Excellency, Our Minister.”