A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Ndutimi Alaibe, has condoled with the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, over the death of a former Governor of Sokoto State, Dr. Garba Nadama.

Alaibe, a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, expressed his condolence in a letter he wrote to Tambuwal.

Nadama, who was a Deputy Governor of Sokoto State and later Governor of Sokoto State, died on Wednesday.

In the letter dated May 5, 2020, Alaibe, a PDP governorship aspirant in Bayelsa State in the last governorship election, the outcome of which primaries is still in court, recalled Nadama’s contributions to the success of the NDDC as a member of the First and Second Boards of Directors of the Commission from December 21, 2000 to April 2009.

The letter reads:

05-05-2020

His Excellency,

Governor Aminu Tambwal

Governor’s Office, Sokoto

Sokoto State

Your Excellency,

LETTER OF CONDOLENCE ON THE DEATH OF DR. GARBA NADAMA

It was with a deep sense of loss that I received the news of the transition to eternal glory of a senior friend, a colleague, a statesman and former governor of Sokoto State, His Excellency, Dr. Garba Nadama, who passed on Wednesday night after a protracted sickness.

There is no doubt that Dr. Nadama will be missed not just by the government and people of Sokoto State but also by the generality of Nigerians. As a former Governor of the State, his place in history cannot be erased. His departure comes at a time when his State and indeed the nation would need his wealth of knowledge as an elder statesman in solving most of our pressing challenges.

The real character of the deceased and his invaluable contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria and Sokoto State is summarised in the quality of upbringing and depth of accomplishment of his children who have exhibited rare courage, intellect and presence in the military, medicine, politics and banking sectors.

Dr. Nadama was a member of the First and Second Boards of Directors of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from December 21, 2000 to April 2009. He was an active participant in the Board’s team that supervised the process that led to the design of an integrated strategy for the development of the Niger Delta and the eventual production of the Niger Delta Regional Development Master Plan. I enjoyed a wonderful working relationship with him; always sharing and deploying his wealth of knowledge and experience in strategic decision-making during the period he served.

Surely, his family, comprising his four loving wives, his children and grand children will greatly miss him. Kindly extend my condolences to them and Members of the State Executive Council. We are all affected by the departure of our elder statesman and former governor, Dr. Nadama. May God grant his soul eternal rest in glory.

‘TIMI ALAIBE.