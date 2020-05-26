Former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Chief Ndutimi Alaibe, has felicitated with a former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, who turned 93 on Tuesday (today).

Alaibe, in a statement he personally signed, described the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum as a father in a million.

In the tribute, titled: “Behold, Papa Edwin clark is 93,” the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party said: “It is with joy unlimited—with lots of excitement in my bones—that I celebrate you today as you clock 93 years. God has been good to us—that we still have you with us.

“You are a father in a million; a grandfather to not a few. Today, we celebrate not just fatherhood but unquantifiable friendship.

“Today, we celebrate someone that is so shrewd and inspiring. We celebrate a man with a generous heart. Such a man cannot grow old. He only gets livelier.

“Amazingly, at 93, you are still full of charm and grace. At 93, your elegance—both in speech and poise—is still intact. At 93, you still remain a treasure of inestimable value. At 93, you are just as a refreshing flower—sparkling with dew of heaven.

“At 93, your radiant, never-ending smile is each day renewed.

“At 93, your grace, just like a diamond, has increased—a clear sign that our prayers have been answered—we will surely still have you around for a long time. At 93, you are an inspiring sight for all to see and admire

“At 93, you have conquered many an obstacle and crossed many rivers. You have served your country and humanity. At 93, you have passed through the valley of the shadow of death; and the good news is that you only passed through those valleys; you did not stay there to grumble or groan. That is the mark of an icon.

“Sir, you have been an exceptional personality; an extraordinary statesman. You represent the values and the dignity that we are known for. We are proud of you.

“Today, we rise with a toast to a father whose friendliness has not diminished. We raise a toast to a man we all adore—a man of class with unusual brilliance and ideas.

“We raise a toast to a man of uncommon but luxuriant simplicity. It is a toast to a man of ideas and great dreams. This is a toast to a man who works as if tomorrow will not come and who dreams as though the world will never end.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAPA CLARK.”