Alaga Industry: Investiture, induction, vibrant celebration of culture

On Monday, October 6, 2025, the stage was set at Funplex Event Centre on CMD Road, Magodo, Lagos for an unforgettable gathering: The Investiture of the Executive Council and Induction of New Members into the Alaga Industry brought together a spectacular blend of tradition, culture, and modern flair, an event that was as much about honouring Yoruba heritage as it was about celebrating the future of the Alagas.

From the moment the doors opened, the event dazzled with a stunning display of fashion. The majority of the crowd wore vibrant traditional Yoruba attire, with green head ties (gele) and white Iro and Buba (tops and wrappers). This sea of green and white not only added a visual beauty but also symbolised the unity and pride of the Yoruba people.

However, the executive committee members, a distinct and honoured group, stood out with their bold, colourful attire. Their black Iro and Buba, accentuated by splashes of green, purple, and gold, created a visual feast, highlighting their unique status in the community. The contrast in colours between the executives and the rest of the attendees was a defining feature of the event, showing respect for tradition while embracing diversity in culture.

The energy was electric from the start. The event officially kicked off with a welcoming address, followed by an Opening Prayer from Rev. Olubukola Johnson (Christian) and Alhaji Imam Wahid Tella (Muslim). But this was no ordinary opening—there was dancing even before the main event started.

The high-spirited mood was elevated further by the National Anthem and the Alaga Anthem, which stirred deep pride among everyone present, reminding them of the rich cultural heritage they were there to celebrate.

The Mission, Vision, and Core Values of the Alaga Industry were presented with grace and strength by Yeye Aare Omotayo Fakorede, the Grand Matron. Her words resonated deeply with all present as she spoke about the importance of Cultural Integrity, Respect, Excellence, and Responsibility. These principles were the foundation of the Alaga Industry, and Yeye Aare emphasised that they would guide the future of the profession and ensure that Yoruba traditions remain at the heart of every ceremony.

Then came the moment of formality: the investiture of the New Executive Council. Abosede Oladosu, a respected lawyer, officiated this sacred moment. As each new member of the Executive Council was inducted, they stood before the crowd and took their oath, committing to uphold the cultural values of the Alaga Industry. The formal act was sealed with certificates that had the official stamp and seal, giving the ceremony an air of authenticity and deep respect for the tradition.

The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the Alaga Panorama, where regional groups came together to showcase the power of dance. Osun, Lagos and Ogun States were the first to take the stage. And they did not disappoint. The panorama dancing was a breathtaking display of rhythm, movement, and Yoruba pride.

Even before the Panorama, as patrons were being honoured, there was a burst of dancing. The crowd cheered as regional representatives filled the floor, moving to the beat of Yoruba drums and songs. It was a beautiful reminder of the importance of the Alaga in uniting people from different parts of the Yoruba-speaking world.

As the ceremony continued, a generous donation of N100,000 was announced, marking another proud moment in the event. The sense of community was tangible, as everyone rallied together to contribute to the future of the Alaga Industry. It wasn’t just about honouring the past, it was about ensuring that future generations would continue to uphold the traditions that have been passed down.

The day wasn’t just about formalities and speeches; it was about celebrating life, culture, and unity. Motivational speeches, including one from Iyabo Ladipo, stirred everyone in the room, pushing the idea that leadership in the Alaga profession requires respect for tradition, while also embracing the vibrancy of modern celebrations.

The Goodwill Message by the Second President Emeritus brought more heartfelt expressions of support for the Alaga Industry, while Olufunke Sorinola wrapped up the day with a heartfelt vote of thanks, showing deep gratitude for all who participated in making the event a success.

An Alaga is a traditional performer and emcee in Yoruba traditional weddings. Representing the bride or groom’s family, the Alaga is an important custodian of culture.