David Alaba will reportedly join Real Madrid this summer on a five-year deal following the expiration of his Bayern Munich contract.

The 28-year-old has already confirmed that he will be leaving the German giants at the end of the season, ending a 13-year stay at the Allianz Arena, which has included two Champions League triumphs.

The report details that though an official contract has not yet been signed, Alaba is expected to move to Zinedine Zidane’s side.

The Austria international is on the cusp of a ninth straight Bundesliga title before he leaves though.

He has won nine Bundesliga titles and six German Cups, as well as the two titles in Europe, during his time at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern have already bought a ready-made replacement at centre back in Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano, whose move to Bavaria was confirmed in February.

It will be a summer of upheaval at Bayern, with coach Hansi Flick leaving and Jerome Boateng also departing the club, with his contract not being renewed.