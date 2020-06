Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba is on Chelsea’s shopping list this summer.

The Athletic reported Chelsea have set their sights on Alaba.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has identified Ben Chilwell as his top target but Leicester City want a fee in excess of £70 million.

Stamford Bridge top brass are drawing up contingency plans in case Chilwell proves too costly.

Chelsea have approached Bayern to enquire about the availability of Alaba.