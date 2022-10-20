Alaba Market clash: Police confirm one dead, arrest of five persons

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested five persons allegedly involved in the clash between traders and some miscreants over ticket collection at Alaba International Market in Ojo.

The command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday.

Hundeyin said that one dead body was recovered during the clash, stressing that the area was calm as more police operatives have been deployed to the place.

NAN had gathered that the traders were resisting plans to establish illegal toll collection park inside the market.