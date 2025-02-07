Alaafin: Why Makinde ignore Adegoke, Gbadegesin — MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern has offered the reason why it thinks the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, ignored two persons endorsed by kingmakers for the seat of the Alaafin of Oyo: Prince Rasaq Ademola Adegoke and Prince Lukman Adelodun Gbadegesin.

The Islamic rights group offered the reason in a statement issued by its Founder, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in the early hours of Friday.

MURIC alleged that Makinde ignored Adegoke, who it said was the authentic choice of the Ifa divination conducted in Oyo town, due to religious bias.

It also said it was the same way he ignored Gbadegesin, another Muslim prince, who it argued was the choice of Oyo kingmakers.

In the statement on Friday, Akintola said: “Contrary to the claim by the Oyo State government that Ifa divination selected Prince Akeem Owoade as the next Alaafin of Oyo, it has been revealed that an authentic Ifa consultation led by Ona Onimole, the recognized Ifa priest of the Oyo Kingdom, took place in Oyo town on September 24, 2024.

“The consultation which was allegedly done with the knowledge of the state government, was attended by notable traditional stakeholders, including Baba-Iyaji, Ona Isokun, Elope Iseke, Bale Oloja, and representatives of the Oyomesi ( Agbaakin, and Iba Samu) as well as various Ifa priests such as Ona Ilemole, Oluwo Alaafin, Oluwo Isale Oyo, and Oluwo Iseke and others.

“The divination resulted in the emergence of five out of the 62 princes vying for the revered stool of the Alaafin. The five princes were Prince (Barrister) Rasaq Ademola Adegoke; Prince Majeed Gbadegesin; Prince Muideen Adekunle Oladigbolu; Prince Afolabi Rafiu Wasiu and Prince Olamilekan Ismael Owoade. However, Prince Rasaq Ademola Adegoke allegedly emerged most favoured by the oracle.

“While Ifa divination allegedly favoured Prince Rasaq Adegoke and the Oyomesi picked Prince Lukman Gbadegesin, Makinde bent over backwards to shop for a candidate that best suits his religious agenda. He jettisoned the Ifa oracle which reportedly spoke in Oyo town for another that reportedly spoke in the white man’s country. This action has buttressed the allegation of religious bias on the part of the state governor.

“The wind will soon blow and we will see the ruff of the hen when the 30-day ultimatum given by the Oyomesi expires (https://punchng.com/alaafin-owoade-reverse-appointment-in-30-days-kingmakers-tell-makinde/). We stand with the gallant Oyomesi and the good people of Oyo town. No retreat, No Surrender.”

