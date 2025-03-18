Alaafin unveils official title as Gbadegesin challenges appointment in court

The newly installed Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, has unveiled his official title.

According to a terse statement from the palace, the monarch prefers to be addressed as His Imperial Majesty, Iku Baba Yeye, OBA ABIMBOLA AKEEM OWOADE I, ALAAFIN OF OYO.

The statement further read, “This is to inform the general public that the proper manner of addressing the Alaafin for all activities and in the media is EXACTLY as follows:

HIS IMPERIAL MAJESTY IKU BABA YEYE OBA ABIMBOLA AKEEM OWOADE I ALAAFIN OF OYO.

“The number after OWOADE is the Roman Numeral One (I), not the English Number One (1).

“The public is enjoined to adhere strictly to use the wordings as exactly as stated above and without adding prefix or suffix to any of the names as stated above.”

Meanwhile, Prince Lukman Gbadegesin, one of the contenders initially recommended by the kingmakers of Oyo town has filed a suit at the Oyo State High Court, challenging the selection process of Oba Owoade I.

The lawsuit, which was filed on February 12, 2025, asks the court to overturn Owoade’s appointment.

Gbadegesin, through his lawyer, Kunle Sobaloju (SAN), faulted the selection process saying it contravened the Chiefs Law of Oyo State, 2000 and the Registered Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961.

He further argued that Governor Seyi Makinde’s approval of Owoade’s appointment within five days was “unlawful, unconstitutional, invalid, null, and void.”

Gbadegesin stated that the Oyomesi (kingmakers) had already chosen him as the rightful candidate.

He prays for the court to recognize him as duly nominated candidate for the Alaafin stool.

