Alaafin told us his father called him two weeks ago to come home — Aide

An aide of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, has revealed that the late monarch told some of them two weeks ago that his father told him to come.

The aide, who spoke with newsmen alongside other aides, revealed this on Saturday before the monarch’s burial.

The monarch, who joined his ancestors on Thursday at the Afe Babalola Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, was buried in Oyo town according to Islamic right on Saturday.

The aide, a palace worker, told the News Agency of Nigeria: “Two weeks ago, he called and told us that his late father was calling him to come.

“We were afraid and asked if truly he saw his father.

“We are happy to have him as the Alaafin.

“He ascended the throne at a young age, preserved the stool, promoted the Yoruba culture and was an epitome of royalty.”

Commenting, Bode Durojaiye, the Alaafin’s Media Aide, expressed shock over the demise of the highly revered traditional ruler.

Durojaiye described Oba Adeyemi as a great traditional ruler, who had contributed immensely to the development of Oyo Town, Oyo State and Nigeria.

He said that the traditional ruler was a custodian of Yoruba culture and history, and “he is loved by his people”.

Durojaiye said that before the late Oba Adeyemi ascended the throne, Oyo Town was “not as developed as it is today”.

According to him, Alaafin is a great traditional ruler, who all other traditional rulers are very proud of.

He said: “He was a great custodian of Yoruba culture and history.

“He was a philanthropist.

“He has transformed Oyo Town and the palace from what he met on ascending the throne.

“We have lost a great promoter of Yoruba culture.”

Also, Paula Gomez, the Alaafin’s Cultural Ambassador, described the late traditional ruler as “a great man and mentor”, adding he was a father to everybody.

Gomez said: “I don’t know what happened.

“I spoke to Baba last week and he was fine.

“Maybe his death is natural.

“I worked with Alaafin on preservation of heritage and culture.

“He was a father to everybody.

“He was a great man and mentor.”