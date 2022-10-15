Alaafin stool: Oyo indigenes in diaspora throw weight behind Adeladan’s candidacy

Oyo indigenes in the diaspora have thrown their weight behind the candidacy of Prince Dr. Ajibade Adedayo Aremu Adeladan to be crown as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

Speaking at various interactive sessions with journalists, the Oyo indigenes, in their various stations and platforms outside the shores of Nigeria, said they are supporting Prince Adeladan given his competence and the investment opportunities and developments that await Oyo when eventually he is made king.

A Manitoba, Canada-based Oyo indigene, Akeem Aderanti, stated: “We have looked at all the candidates who want to be the next Alaafin but none is more prepared than Dr. Ajibade Adeladan. This is the truth.

“The Oyo State government should immediately approve him to occupy the throne as the next Alaafin of Oyo. His ability and training to drive development to Oyo and the Yoruba race is not in doubt.

“Oyo is in need of development, and that need is very pressing. He should be made Alaafin without further delay.”

Opeolu Aderotimi, a computer expert, also based in Canada and also an Oyo indigene, called on the kingmakers and the Oyo State government not to bring in personal sentiments in approving the next Alaafin, saying that the development of the ancient town should be of paramount and overriding interest in the selection of the new Oba.

“I am using this opportunity to plead with the kingmakers and the state government not to be driven by selfish interests but to do what would bring unparalleled progress to Oyo. In choosing a traditional ruler of the status of the Alaafin of Oyo, what the town deserves and wants should be of overriding motivation.

“Prince Dr. Adeladan meets all the requirements and he is indeed the person that should emerge as the next traditional ruler. Oyo needs a person like that and any delay and subversion of the will of the people will have monumental implications,” he said.

Motunrayo Abdul-Malik, an entrepreneur and an Oyo indigene based in Italy, said nothing could be more satisfying for the people of Oyo than to have as traditional ruler someone in the class of Prince Adeladan who combines class with competence.

“I have been in Italy for over 15 years. It is impossible not to see the developments in these foreign countries. It is also clear that all of these people here are humans but they have also developed their countries significantly. We can do the same thing at home in Nigeria if we put the right people in the positions of leadership.

“I believe that the stool of a traditional ruler is a very critical one, especially if we are to consider who occupies it and I am using this opportunity to throw my weight behind the candidacy of Prince Adeladan. He has the capacity to make Oyo great if given the chance to do so. Let the government do what is right and I am sure that when this is done, Oyo town and the Yoruba race will indeed be very great for it.”

Prince Dr. Ajibade Adeladan was born to Prince Samuel Adeladan and Rachael Adeladan on January 4,1961.

Raised in Oyo, Prince Adeladan is an accomplished medical doctor with sterling years of practice from Nigeria through to New York, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Colorado, and finally in the US state of California.

After becoming a Fellow of the West African College of Surgeons in 1995, at record time, he practised as a surgeon in a number of Caribbean nations, including Jamaica, Turks and Caicos Islands, British Virgin Islands and finally at the United States Virgin Islands.