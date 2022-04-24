Alaafin: Oyo State government delegation visits palace, condoles family

A delegation of the Oyo State Government on Saturday paid a condolence visit to family members and associates of the late Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III.

The delegation, according to a press statement signed by Governor Seyi Makinde’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Taiwo Adisa was led by the state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Bayo Lawal, describing late Alaafin’s death as a great loss to Oyo State and Nigeria in general.

CPS statement quoted the Commissioner as stating that the late Alaafin was a valuable asset to the state and that the vacuum created by his death would be difficult to fill.

Lawal prayed to God to give Oyo people an Alaafin like the late monarch, saying: “On behalf of the governor, we wish to commiserate with the family on the demise of the great Monarch.

“Sincerely, this is a great loss to us, as we will sorely miss him. He has been a valuable asset and it will be difficult to fill the vacuum he has left behind. But we believe that sooner or later, God will give us another great person like him.”

Speaking on the burial arrangements, the Commissioner said that the government would follow due process and see to it that the royal icon is given a befitting burial.

He said: “It is too early to say anything right now about subsequent plans on burial arrangements from the side of the government. It just happened and time is not on our side. We are still going to follow due process in ensuring that everything is done perfectly.”