The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has vowed to begin the move to unite Yoruba sons and daughters and to also promote the culture and tradition of Yorubaland.

The first class monarch stated this while playing host to the Publisher of Yoruba Tooto newspaper, Kunle Babarinde, inside his palace.

While commending the veteran journalist and historian on his activities to promote the language, culture and tradition of Yorubaland, Oba Adeyemi said Babarinde is a blessing to the Yoruba race.

The Iku Baba Yeye, as Alaafin is fondly called, said: “You have done well and I’m very impressed with the way you are promoting our language, culture and tradition, particularly through your newspaper and the historical book you wrote about Yorubaland.

“As the leader of all Obas in Yorubaland, I will put more efforts in promoting the language, culture and tradition of our land.

“As you also requested, I will double my efforts in ensuring the unity of we Yorubas.

“To say we are not united is an understatement and this is so because of the divisive politics our people have been playing without remembering that we are brothers and sisters as a Yoruba.

“As for our tradition, language and culture, it’s a pity that they are going into extinction.

“If you have been observing me, you would notice I don’t joke with our culture, particularly our mode of dressing, greetings and language.

“It’s widely acknowledged that this palace is very unique in upholding our culture.

“When you see my drummers drumming, their drummings are always pregnant of meanings.

“If a traitor or a bad person visits me, the drummer would be using their talking drum to notify and warn me.

“The person wouldn’t know what they are using their drum to say, but I would know.

“That’s Yoruba culture for you.

“I’m happy with your newspaper and I will give you all my necessary support.”

While thanking the royal father, Babarinde said: “It’s a pity that our people have been neglecting our culture.

“This is what I am trying to correct through Yoruba Tooto newspaper.

“Also, Kabiyesi, I want you to work on the unity of we Yorubas.

“The way we have been divided, particularly through politics, is saddening.

“Please Kabiyesi, ensure our unity.”

It would be recalled that the popular journalist wrote an historical book, titled: YORUBA NI TOOTO,” which comprised the origin of the Yorubas, history of Ile-Ife, Oyo town, Ibadan and how Ilorin was lost to the Fulanis.

The book was dedicated to mothers of some eminent personalities in Yorubaland like the mother of Alaafin Oyo, Ooni Of Ile-Ife, Olubadan of Ibada land, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Seyi Makinde, Ogbeni Abdul-Rauf Aregbesola and Aare Gani Adams.