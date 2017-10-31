Alaafin of Oyo’s son brutalised by Lagos policemen

Tillaman, popular musician and son of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, on Tuesday alleged that he was brutalized by operatives of the Nigeria Police in Lagos State on Monday.

The Alaafin’s son, born as Adetona Adeyemi, revealed this on his Instagram page.

He said he was molested in Epe at a checkpoint at Abraham Adesanya.

Tillaman wrote: “Police brutality!!!

“My horrible experience last night at a police check-point at Abraham Adesanya Epe, Lagos…. God bless Nigeria.”