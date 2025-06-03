Alaafin of Oyo visits Oluwo, calls for unity

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, on Tuesday visited the Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, and called for continued relationship between the two towns.

Owoade, accompanied by his wife, Abiwumi, and other chiefs, said that he came to the town to thank the Oluwo for attending his coronation ceremony in April.

The traditional ruler also said that Oluwo called to congratulate him when his name was announced as the Alaafin-elect.

“I came to see Oluwo because he was at my coronation ceremony in April.

“Even when my name was mentioned as Alaafin-elect, Oluwo called to congratulate me.

“It is also good to come around to pay him a courtesy visit”, he said.

The Alaafin, who noted that Oyo and Iwo had been enjoying good relationship for years, said that he also came to Iwo to ensure that the relationship continued.

Also Read:

Owoade, who spoke in Yoruba, said that his predecessor, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, had a good relationship with Iwo, hence, the relationship should be sustained

“Iwo and Oyo have been enjoying good relationship for years, even with my predecessor and I want that relationship to continue”, he said.

Owoade urged other traditional rulers in Iwo to continue to work with Oluwo with an open mind.

He said they should also continue to support and cooperate with the traditional ruler for the development of the town.

In his remarks, Oba Akanbi thanked Alaafin for the visit, adding that it will boost the relationship between the two towns.

Oluwo, who described the Alaafin title as supreme to all other traditional titles in Yorubaland, said that the title was originally for Oduduwa descendants.

“I don’t know any other title in Yorubaland that is superior to the Alaafin.

“Alaafin will continue to be Alaafin because that is the title that Oramiyan adopted and I will also adopt the saying.

“Henceforth, I will also want to be called Alaafin of Iwo and we will inform government about it”, he said.

Akanbi also said that with the humility and exposure of the Alaafin, Oyo would witness peace and unprecedented development.

According to him, the existing good relationship between the towns will continue to flourish.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Owoade was crowned the 46th Alaafin of Oyo in April 2025 as the successor to the late Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

Post Views: 18