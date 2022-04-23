Alaafin of Oyo: Time, venue for Islamic burial service announced

Plans are already in top gear for the burial of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, following his transition to the great beyond.

Informed Palace source said the remains of the First Class monarch in Oyo State will be committed to mother earth today, April 23 at later day.

According to the palace source, who did not want his name in print because of the sensitiveness of the situation in the Alaafin’s palace, the late monarch’s remains will be taken to Baara, the final resting place of any Alaafin of Oyo who joined his ancestors.

The source also confirmed that works have already started immediately at Baara in preparation for the final burial of the late monarch.

“It is true Baara is being prepared for the final burial of the late Iku Baba Yeye because that’s the final resting place of all his predecessors.

“Mind you, Baara is not just the final resting place of all the Alaafins, it is also a place where the Alaafin goes to whenever there is a need to commune with his ancestors to seek for guidance and or directions.” Palace source added.