The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, was seen dancing with a young lady who didn’t hold back on showing off her skills.

Interestingly, the 82-year-old was up to the challenge as he brought his A-game to the make-do outdoor dance floor.

Oba Adeyemi, who already has about eight wives, looks like he is about to marry a new one.

Meanwhile, the monarch’s youngest wife, Anuoluwapo Adeyemi, parted ways with him in November 2020, alleging threat to life.

Anu, who has a set of twins for the Alaafin, also alleged that there was an attempt to kidnap her and called on Nigerians to note that should anything happen to her, the monarch should be held responsible.