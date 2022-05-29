Alaafin of Oyo: Setting the record straight, by Wande Jaiyeola

Records are expected to be impeccable accounts of events or activities which are expected to be preserved in lasting form.

Records could also signify very significant achievements in human history. Records also act as evidence or a memorial.

In African communal histories and evolution, records are held to be sacred and invaluable considering their place in the trajectory of empires, kingdoms and settlements. Till date, records bear substantial weight in the moulding of modern constitutions of nations. Among the Yoruba people, spread from Nigeria’s South-West to many parts of the world, oral traditions, steeped in verifiable evidences, and later codified in laws, have provided the needed continuum for the existence of thrones and lineages. This is quite apt for the revered thrones of many Yoruba sovereignties and domains.

Since the demise of the last Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, many unfounded, baseless chronicles have been flying around on several platforms attempting to tarnish the perfectly ordered ascendancy route to the throne of the Alaafin of Oyo. In Oyo, there are two ruling houses particularly recognised by the law: the Agunloye Ruling House and the Alowolodu Ruling House. The records show that the late Oba Adeyemi was a product of the Alowolodu royal family. In a May 28, 2022 interview published by the Nigerian Tribune, the head of the Agunloye Ruling House (expected to produce the next occupier of the throne of the Alaafin of Oyo), Pa Samuel Adeladan, had traced briefly the genealogy of the Agunloye family tree.

According to him: “Oba Lawani Amubieya Agogo-Ija was the son of Alaafin Adelu Agunloye. Agunloye ascended the throne of Alaafin of Oyo after the demise of Alaafin Atiba, and with that, Lawani Amubieya Agogo-Ija became the Aremo Oba. However, a certain rift/misunderstanding that came up in Oyo made him to go and settle at Ibadan. His friend, Aare Latoosa, gave him a parcel of land at Igbo-Agala where he built his palace and the palace was called Oke-Aremo. There, Lawani Amubieya Agogo-Ija also stayed for a while. After the demise of his father, he was recalled to Oyo to ascend the throne and became the Alaafin of Oyo. He, Agogo-Ija, was referred to as ‘Ogbe Aremo re’badan, O gbe Alaafin bo wale.’ He ruled for six years. That was 1905 to 1911. Alaafin Lawani Amubieya gave birth to Ladigbolu, Lawuwo, Owoade, Agboin, Tella and other children.

“Coming to Lawuwo, he is the second son to Alaafin Lawani Amubieya Agogo-Ija. He moved from Afin to establish himself and his descendants at Ilaka. When I say Ilaka, we always refer to Ilaka Lawuwo. There are two Ilakas in Oyo. Ilaka Lawuwo is our own; Ilaka Olokuta is also there. All families in Ilaka are the descendants of Lawuwo, the son of Alaafin Lawani Amubieya Agogo-Ija. It is only the descendants of Ilaka that the traditional drummers describe as ‘Omo Lawani Amubieya Agogo-Ija.’ The traditional drummers are historians. They know what is going on. When it gets to that stage, people who don’t know would then understand that the Ilaka descendants are of the Agunloye family. They belong to Amubieya Agogo-Ija. I want to say now that it is our turn, the Agunloye royal family, to present the next Alaafin of Oyo after the demise of Iku Baba Yeye, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr. Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III. Right now, about 50 people have signified their interest to become the next Alaafin of Oyo.”

In an earlier interview published on April 28, 2022, retired Archbishop of the Methodist Church Nigeria, The Most Reverend Ayo Ladigbolu, himself of the royal stock of the Alaafin lineage, stated the obvious: “Alaafin Atiba started it all here in Oyo; and his children continued: Alowolodu and Agunloye. That is why those are the two ruling houses recognised by the law.”

That the Agunloye ruling house should be the next platform to produce the next Alaafin of Oyo should not be in contention given the finality that the facts show. Peace should be prioritized, especially at this moment of transition. The stool of the Alaafin should be respected and the awe and regard that have accompanied the throne should be maintained. For those who are scheming to cause schism at this time of transition, their objectives are not noble and should be discouraged.

At the moment, the Agunloye ruling house has received expression of interest applications from sons of the Agunloye family. The next Alaafin that will come on board must be an embodiment of the aspirations of the people. The role of the Alaafin of Oyo in pan-Yoruba advancement cannot be overemphasized. The next Alaafin must speak to the needs of the people. He must have the capability to combine foresight, industry and monumental progress for the people. Oyo and the Yoruba race are presently at a significant place in their historical trajectory. There has been a remarkable show of interest on the throne. Yet the candidacy of Prince Dr. Ajibade Adedayo Aremu Adeladan towers prominently above all others. Given his rich pedigree, undeniable accomplishments, and global appeal, Prince Dr. Ajibade Adeladan fuses all the aspirations of the people of Oyo for a regal, competent and vibrant Alaafin of Oyo.

The Oyomesi, in its selection of the next Alaafin, should prioritise the qualities that make Prince Ajibade Adeladan stand out. He has age on his side; he is under 65. His wealth of resources and exposure are not in doubt. Raised in Oyo, Prince Dr. Ajibade Adeladan is an accomplished medical doctor, with sterling years of practice from Nigeria through to New York, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Colorado, and finally in the US state of California. After becoming a fellow of the West African College of Surgeons in 1995, at record time, he practised as a surgeon in a number of Caribbean nations – including Jamaica, Turks and Caicos Islands, British Virgin Islands, and finally in the United States Virgin Islands. He was born to Prince Samuel Adeladan, and Mrs Rachel Adeladan, on January 4, 1961. Today, Prince Dr. Adeladan’s remarkable accomplishments are what is needed for Oyo town and the Yoruba race to raise their stakes. Indeed, the ilk of Adeladan is in short supply. No time could have been better; no throne could have been more deserving.

Jaiyeola, an author, writes from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.