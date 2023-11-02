Alaafin: Kingmakers absent as court strikes out suit against Makinde

The Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Ayoola, and four other claimants in a suit instituted against the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and two others, were absent as Oyo High Court sitting in Awe area of the state struck out the case on Thursday.

The Kingmakers in Oyo town, popularly known as Oyo Mesi, had dragged the governor to court over the selection of a new Alaafin.

Joined in the suit are the state’s Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Matters, as well as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to stop them from aborting the process for the selection/appointment of the candidate for filling the vacant stool of Alaafin of Oyo candidate by Kingmakers.

The other claimants in suit no, HOY/38/2023 were Lagunna of Oyo, High Chief Wakeel Oyedepo; Akiniku of Oyo, High Chief Amuda Yusuf; Areago Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Waheed Oyetunji and Alapo of Oyo who is also Warrant Officer for Alaapini of Oyo, Chief Gbadebo Mufutau, and they were all absent in court.

Justice Ladiran Akintola, while ruling on the suit, struck it out sequel to its withdrawal by the claimants.

Meanwhile, the claimants have filed a fresh suit no HOY/14/2023, of which the presiding Justice said the date for the hearing would be communicated to both parties.

The stool became vacant after the demise of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who reigned for 52 years and died at the age of 83 in April 2022.