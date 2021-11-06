Alaafin endorses Yoruba World Centre at University of Ibadan

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (III), has described the establishment of a Yoruba World Centre by the International Centre for Yoruba Arts and Culture (INCEYAC) inside the University of Ibadan, as one of the best things to happen to the Yoruba people all over the world in recent times.

Oba Adeyemi was speaking at his palace when an INCEYAC team led by the initiator and Publisher of Alaroye Newspapers, Alao Adedayo, visited to brief and invite him to the turning of the first sod of the Centre on 23 November 2021 by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

“It is one of the ways to protect and preserve our heritage, and I wholeheartedly support it”, the Alaafin said.

The team comprised of the world known cinematographer, Tunde Kelani and Professor Akin Alao of the Obafemi Awolowo University.

He explained that lack of documentation and proper care for old records, traditional tools and historical materials would make nations go underground than even war and natural disaster. The monarch agreed that the preservation of Yoruba documents and recreation of forgotten ones are means to transmit the history, language and culture of the Yoruba to many generations to come, and this will certainly help in mutual understanding and genuine nation building.

“I want to congratulate the management of the University of Ibadan and the movers of this great idea of the International Centre, and even our beloved Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who has agreed to be part of this, because I believe strongly that we all are writing a new chapter of history for Yoruba people all over the world, for this will help in many ways to open doors of development not only for Yoruba, but for Nigeria.” Alaafin told the team.

Oba Adeyemi is expected as the Chairman of the occasion that would have the Ooni, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and many eminent Yoruba sons and daughters in attendance.