Al-Nassr complete Cristiano Ronaldo signing + Photos

Al-Nassr have announced the signing of Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo on a contract until 2025.

The 37-year-old had been available on a free transfer following his release from Manchester United at the end of November.

Ronaldo had allegedly been determined to continue his career in European football, with the centre-forward looking to make the move to a Champions League club.

However, there has reportedly not been a single serious offer from a European side for the Portuguese, with Al-Nassr emerging as the favourites for his signature.

The Saudi Arabian outfit have now announced his signature on a contract until June 2025.

Ronaldo will allegedly receive the biggest contract in football history, with reports suggesting that he will be paid in excess of £177m a year once all bonuses have been taken into consideration.

“I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring,” said the forward after his move was announced.

“I’m very excited to join my teammates, and to help the team to achieve more success.”

Al-Nassr are nine-time Saudi Pro League champions, with their last success coming in 2018-19.

Ronaldo had been in line to spend the rest of the campaign at Man United, but the club were forced into action following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV.

The forward only managed three goals and two assists in 16 appearances for the Red Devils in the first half of the 2022-23 campaign

Ronaldo became the first player to score at five men’s World Cups when he found the back of the net against Ghana in the 2022 competition, but he was dropped to the bench for his country’s last-16 tie and quarter-final.

The striker has represented Sporting Lisbon, Man United, Real Madrid and Juventus during a highly-successful playing career, and it is believed that he is planning to continue in professional football for at least another three years.